Michael Keaton's Batman Returns With New Suit In The Flash Fan Art

Michael Keaton is set to return as Batman in the upcoming The Flash solo film from Warner Bros. and DC Comics. The actor hasn't donned the cape and cowl in almost 30 years and it'll be a sight to see him back in action. It has already been revealed that his Batman will get an updated version of his suit and will also have about seven costumes featured in the film. Keaton will also reprise the role again for Leslie Grace's Batgirl movie and set photos have already highlighted his costume. Now, one digital artist has given us a clearer look at the new suit.

An artist that goes by Clements.Ink on Instagram, has revealed his version of Keaton's upgraded Batman suit. The suit is very similar to the one the actor wore in Batman and Batman Returns, but has some upgraded features. If you didn't like how it looked in the set photos, maybe you'll like how it looks here. You can check out the fan art below!

Keaton hasn't played the role since 1992's Batman Returns and has since moved on to the Marvel universe with his latest appearance as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in Morbius. The actor previously revealed why he came on board to return as Batman for Warner Bros. and DC Comics. While speaking with The Jess Cagle Show, Keaton opened up on what brought him back to the role.



"When it came around again, I was getting curious about it. I thought, 'Boy, what would that be like?' And then, coincidentally, there were murmurs, I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something, and there were hints of Batman," Keaton recently revealed while appearing on the show. "I think it was about some other thing regarding Batman ... I got a call later saying, 'We want you to read something.' I just thought, 'Of course you have to do this.'"



For his Batman return in The Flash, Keaton added, "It has to be good. There's no reason to do it if it's not good. It's not gonna really change anything. And I just jumped in and had fun. And why would you not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and it's really creative. I don't know. It's fun."



