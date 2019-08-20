Michael Keaton’s Batman Suit and Samuel L. Jackson’s Star Wars Lightsaber Going Up For Auction

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning Michael Keaton’s Batman costume or Samuel L. Jackson’s purple lightsaber from the Star Wars prequels, this may be your time. Those two iconic pieces of geek culture will be part of a larger collection of movie memorabilia that’s about to go up for auction.

The auction is taking place on September 30th, and being hosted by movie-themed auction house Prop Store – check out the official blurb for the event, below:

“Prop Store is hosting one of Europe’s largest and most exciting Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auctions across two days at the ODEON BFI IMAX in London, September 30th and October 1st 2019”

A feature on the event by CNN states that the estimated total value of he auction is $7.3 million, with approximately 900 items expected to auctioned off. High value items include a Star Wars: A New Hope Tantive IV Stormtrooper helmet (expected to sell for between $145 – 218K) and Sam Jackson’s Star Wars Prequels lightsaber (about $120K). Other items include Mel Gibson’s William Wallace sword from Braveheart ($60K); Pierce Brosnan’s PP7 Silenced pistol from James Bond’s Goldeneye ($70K+); Jack Nicholson’s axe from The Shining; a Facebrabber model from Alien; a ghost trap from Ghostbusters; a T-Rex Skull from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; Monty Python and the Holy Grails‘s Holy Hand Grenade…and of course, Michael Keaton’s Batman costume for upwards of $150K.

The auction isn’t just for the high-rollers in the room: even average movie fans can splurge and walk away with some nice items of memorabilia, as well! A Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Ticket announcement poster is listed for about $375, for example, with many other items out of the 900 offered falling in similar price range.

The auction is the sixth annual London auction from Prop Store. It is set to be held over two days this fall, from September 30th and October 1st. A free exhibition showing off the props will be open to the public, as well.