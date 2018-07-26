Henry Cavill Reads Thirst Tweets About Himself

It’s safe to say that the Internet has an obsession with Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor Henry Cavill. Is it healthy? Well, that’s debatable. But it does exist, and some tweets are enough to make a person uncomfortable.

But Cavill is a good sport and is willing to have a bit of fun in this new video from BuzzFeed, where he reads some of the thirstiest tweets directed at him. Check out the humorous video above.

Cavill’s physical appearance isn’t only limited to fans’ lust, as his mustache in the new Mission: Impossible movie was at the center of a controversy that affected two different popular franchises.

The actor grew the ‘stache for his role as CIA assassin August Walker, who comes into conflict with Tom Cruise’s perennial world-saver Ethan Hunt. His contractual obligations to filming the new Mission: Impossible installment created a hurdle for Justice League, with special effects being used to erase the Superman actor’s mustache for vital reshoots.

Now that his duties on Mission: Impossible are over, Cavill has since brandished the razor to go back to the clean shaven look most people are used to. But that has left people longing for the return of the mustache, even if Cavill isn’t eager to return to his hair ways.

“I don’t know. I enjoyed having it for this movie, I think it was fun and fitting for the character, but I think I will keep my face clean for awhile,” Cavill told PopCulture.com’s Victoria Moghaddami.

It remains to be seen if Cavill will get to reprise his role in a future Mission: Impossible film, but that doesn’t mean he won’t collaborate with Cruise once more in another movie — such as, perhaps, in a superhero movie in the DC movie universe.

“I would love to work with Tom again. So, any opportunity I get would be enormous fun,” Cavill told ScreenRant.

Cruise was also optimistic about the possibility earlier this year while speaking with MTV, regarding a big comic book spectacle as a challenge he’s yet to conquer.

“You know, there’s always another mountain in anything, in anything,” Cruise shared earlier this year with MTV. “I’ll never say no if I find something that’s interesting and I think an audience would like to see it and they’ll be entertained by it, and I feel like I could contribute something to it.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout premieres in theaters this Friday, July 27th.