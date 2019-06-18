Shazam! Fans are Loving Zachary Levi Giving The Rock an Award at MTV Awards

The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards had some incredible moments as some of the most popular and inspiring entertainers in Hollywood were honored with a wide range of awards for their work in television, movies, and more. However, there was one moment in particular that really got fans excited — when Shazam! star and the awards’ host Zachary Levi gave Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson the Generation Award at the event.

For fans, the award was a major moment. Not only did Johnson give an inspiring speech about his own journey to the moment, but for DC fans, the moment was huge for another reason. You see, Levi brought the hero Shazam to life in Shazam! earlier this year and Johnson will be suiting up for his own DC Extended Universe turn as Black Adam in the film expected to begin filming sometime in early 2020. With Shazam and Black Adam being so connected in comics — Black Adam is Shazam’s archenemy after all — seeing the actors behind those roles meet on stage ahead of their cinematic face offs was quite a thrill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t wait to play Black Adam,” Johnson revealed in a social media video earlier this year, “because they’re all getting their asses kicked when I play Black Adam. That day of reckoning is coming for everyone.”

“Black Adam is definitely happening,” producer Hiram Garcia said last year. “We’re actually very deep into a script on it right now, which is coming along really well. I’m really excited with the story we’ve crafted. Look, I’ve always been a huge comic book fan. I’ve always had this dream, I’ve always wanted to—You know, you kind of have like these goals of like, ‘One day I’d love to be able to do this and this,’ and making a superhero movie was definitely always one of my dreams. For the longest time, you know you kind of have this living superhero in Dwayne Johnson, so I was always trying to figure out what’s the perfect character that will kind of fit him and his look and his build and his kind of edge and the attitude he’s got.”

Fans were so excited about it that they took to social media to express how exciting it was to see Levi and Johnson on stage together — and how they can’t wait to see Black Adam and Shazam on the big screen together. You can read on for some of our favorite reactions from the pretty epic moment.

Waiting for that Black Adam/Shazam fight!

Gonna cry

Omg is this an awards show?? I’M GONNA CRY 😭❤ The Rock & Zachary Levi’s message to the world 😭❤ #MTVAwards — Carissa_G. (@CarissaR_NG) June 18, 2019

That moment when you realize…

When you click onto the #MTVAwards for a moment & realize that The Rock, a.k.a. Black Adam, is being presented with the Generation Award by Zachary Levi, a.k.a. Shazam… pic.twitter.com/rtyJ9fZYU8 — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) June 18, 2019

Dead

Could we get a teaser?

@TheRock @ZacharyLevi Shazam praising Black Adam, this is a little sureal for me. Hope we get a teaser. — Pyramidas (@Pyramidas_) June 18, 2019

Love