Naomi Character Posters Released by The CW

The CW has released a set of character posters for the first season of Naomi, spotlighting the series' cast and crew. These posters come just days before the show's two-episode finale, which is sure to leave the world of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) and company on interesting footing. While the long-term fate of Naomi is unclear, especially as the series has not been renewed for a second season, fans have enjoyed seeing the incredibly unique approach to her coming to terms with her powers.

"Naomi has a great group of friends," director DeMane Davis explained in a p interview with CBR. "They are all different types of friends. This is a character that appeals to all these different groups. She doesn't throw them any shade. She doesn't judge them. She's just accepted by them, opens up to them, and is excited to be around them. Then, she learns she has powers. Naomi is questioning everything."

You can check out the synopses for "Ready or Not" and "Who Am I?" below, and keep scrolling to check out the character posters!

"SEASON FINALE (Part 1) – In the first episode of the two-part season finale, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks the advice of her protectors – Dee (Alexander Wraith), Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), Greg (Barry Watson), Jen (Mouzam Makkar) and Akira (guest star Stephanie March) – but no one can agree on a plan...and Naomi feels sidelined in decisions about her own future. After Naomi receives a special gift from Akira, she sets off on a road trip with Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) in search of a specific place from a new vision...but something is tracking them closely. Meanwhile, Anthony's (Will Meyers) attempt to get Naomi's attention by revisiting the "Superman stunt" results in an unlikely alliance with Lourdes (Camila Moreno) ...but danger looms the closer they get to the truth. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship."

"SEASON FINALE (Part 2) – In the second hour of an epic two-part season finale, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must make a decision to protect those she loves most, but in the end, Naomi needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth. And while everyone has an opinion about what Naomi's future should be, her greatest power will manifest only when she stops believing everything she once thought to be true...and chooses her own destiny. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and Daniel Puig. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship."

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Ready or Not" and "Who Am I?" will air on May 10th.