Netflix's Hot New Show Is Based on a DC Comic

While most DC content is available on Max, there are some comic adaptations outside of the world of the Justice League and other iconic heroes over at Netflix. The Sandman, Sweet Tooth, and the upcoming Dead Boy Detectives are all based on DC Comics in addition to the streaming site's new show, Bodies. The series dropped on Netflix last week, and it currently has an 82% critics score and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Bodies is a graphic novel that was written by Si Spencer with art by Phil Winslade, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick, and Dean Ormston.

If you're hoping to read Bodies, the eighth-issue miniseries is currently out of print, but according to Amazon, a reprint is being released on October 31st due to the show's popularity. You can read DC.com's description of the comic below:

"The eight-issue miniseries is collected in one volume! Vertigo brings you a mystery with four detectives, four time periods, and four dead bodies – all set in London. Edmond Hillinghead is an 1890s overachiever who's trying to solve a murder no one cares about while hiding his own secret. Karl Whiteman is our dashing 1940s adventurer with a shocking past. Shahara Hasan is 2014's kickass female Detective Sergeant, who walks the line between religion and power. And Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, brings a haunting perspective to it all."

Will Bodies Get a Season 2:

Bodies is currently listed as a limited series, which means it is not expected to get a second season. This is not surprising considering the source material was also short. In a new interview with Hello!, Bodies writer Paul Tomalin confirmed there are no current plans to continue the show.

"We went to Netflix like 'this is one series, this is a one and done, we wanna close this off' because I think when you have such an amazing concept up front, you [expletive] your audience off if you don't solve it," Tomalin explained. "As the viewer, I hate it when you get this amazing thing, and at the end it's like, 'duh, duh, duh,' and you're like 'right so I've got to wait a year and a half'. I think it's a duty to an audience with something that's this propulsive as a story concept to end it and solve it. So, we really wanted you to feel that you'd seen the red curtain at the end. That being said, when you see the back end, there's certainly a dot dot dot. But the premise that the show sets comes to an end. And it was a privilege to be like, well, if it doesn't get a second season, then this is the meal, there's the dessert, there's the coffee. It's the whole thing. Closure."

Bodies is now streaming on Netflix.