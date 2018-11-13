New ‘Aquaman’ Featurette Reveals Amazing Worlds

Aquaman will introduce fans to a fascinating world under the water, and you can get a glimpse of what went into creating it thanks to a new featurette.

The new Aquaman featurette goes behind the scenes with the cast and crew as the film the much-anticipated project, and despite how epic in scope the project is it all comes down to story and characters for director James Wan.

“For me, the most important thing is the story that I’m telling, whether’ it’s a scary setpiece or a dramatic moment, it all comes down to the characters, and if you care about them,” Wan said.

That doesn’t mean Wan isn’t having fun with creating this unseen world, and while it is a challenge it is definitely an enjoyable one.

“For Aquaman, the trick and also part of the fun is designing a whole different world that we’ve never seen before,” Wan said. “You’re pretty much limited by your own imagination.”

Jason Momoa compares this underwater world to what some perceive outer space to be. “We get to experience all these amazing worlds,” Momoa said. “We haven’t been under the ocean yet. This is our outer space.”

“I get to present Aquaman to the world in this really badass and cool way,” Wan said. “Any superhero story should make you feel that you’ve learned something from these characters and you yourself have the ability to do good, and you don’t need a cape to be able to do that.”

You can watch the full featurette in the video above.

For Wan, this was a chance to put the hero in the conversation with other DC icons as opposed to the punching bag that he has been at times.

“Let’s face it, [Aquaman is] the superhero that everyone makes fun of,” Wan told Total Film. “There was a bit of reservation at the start about whether or not I should pursue this character. But the more I thought about it, I always love being the underdog. Coming from the horror genre, you’re always the underdog. So I got used to that mentality.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.