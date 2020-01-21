Unused Batsuit From Batman v Superman Is Totally Metal

When Ben Affleck first put on the cape and cowl for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the team behind the film gave him look many might think was on the classier side of things. Played as an all-black suit with some greys involved, the suit stayed true to form without straying to far from the safe point. At the very least, it certainly didn’t take the drastic changes we saw the Bat-Family take in Batman & Robin.

Now, nearly four years after its release, additional concept art has surfaced of some potential new looks for the Caped Crusader. Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz recently took to Instagram to share an epic design of Affleck’s Batman, featuring a tactile-style suit. It’s not quite the mech-suit Bruce Wayne used in his final fight versus Supes (Henry Cavill), but it does have some additions compared to the final suit we ended up getting.

After appearances in a few critically-panned movies, Affleck has since stepped aside as Batman, allowing a new era to be ushered in by The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson. In one recent interview with Empire Magazine, Pattinson admitted he would love to see an R-rated Batman movie because he plans on pushing the character “as far as it can go.”

“The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff,” he said. “In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.”

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is available wherever movies are sold.

Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.