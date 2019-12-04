New Birds Of Prey Poster Reveals First Look At Bernie The Beaver

DC is kicking off 2020 with Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, and now we have a brand new poster for the anticipated film that also includes a first look. As you can see in the poster below, the image features not only Harley Quinn but also Black Canary and Huntress on the left-hand side. We also see Cassandra Cain and Renee Montoya in the background, as well as Harley’s Hyena by her side. The best part about the poster though is the fact that Bernie the Beaver is making his big debut in the poster, who can be seen next to Harley’s foot.

He’s emerging from his hole and sporting a necklace, though he doesn’t seem to be disfigured like in the comics. Perhaps we’ll see that reflected in the film at some point, but the fact that he’s in the film at all is kind of amazing, and we’re definitely happy he was included.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full poster below.

For those unfamiliar with Bernie, he’s a taxidermy beaver that becomes Harley’s best friend, but she’s the only one who can hear him. At one point thanks to the Joker his face is partly burnt, but with Joker not being a part of this movie, perhaps it is something or someone else that makes that happen.

You can find the official description for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) below.

“After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is directed by Cathy Yan and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Bojana Novakovic, Jenelle McKee, Ali Wong, and Matthew Willig.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.