New ‘Gotham’ “13 Stitches” Preview Reveals Magpie and Bane

The final season of Gotham continues to raise the stakes for the dilapidated city, with Jim Gordon stretched to his limits in protecting the innocent while Bruce Wayne continues on the path toward becoming the legendary vigilante Batman.

After tonight’s explosive episode, Gordon is set to have an epic confrontation with Eduardo Dorrance, resulting in the shady military operative finally becoming the infamous Bat-villain Bane. Take a look in the preview for “13 Stitches” above.

The preview also shows Bruce coordinating with Lucius Fox over coms as he takes on an armed goon on a rooftop. He deftly defeats the soldier in hand-to-hand combat, showing that continues to come into his own as a fighter.

But the main action for next week’s episode seems to hype up the battle between Gordon and Eduardo, beginning as a firefight before becoming a one-on-one battle. We’re guessing Gordon escapes this fight with the win, resulting in Eduardo being forced to undergo the transformation that turns him into Bane.

Actor Shane West spoke with ComicBook.com about his version of the iconic villain and how the character will be different from previous portrayals, including Tom Hardy’s take in the Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight Rises.

“What they did in Chris Nolan’s version I thought was a very cool idea,” said West. “We do our own take on that with the mask which I personally absolutely love. You find out quickly, you’ve already seen one of the episodes, that this is something a little obviously different. It kinda grows into this. When he grows into this, you’ll see that he needs the mask. It’s not just the venom that’s coursing through his veins to pump him up and kind of keep him going. It’s almost, in our version, it’s he needs the mask to also breathe and live. It’s kind of more of a deformed, steampunk version of Eduardo Dorrance.”

Check out the synopsis for the episode below:

“Gordon assembles an unlikely team to protect Gotham from Eduardo Dorrance (guest star Shane West) and his Delta Force. Just as Lee Thompkins resurfaces, Barbara reveals shocking news that will change Gordon’s life forever. Meanwhile, Selina and Penguin team up to outsmart fellow villain Magpie (guest star Sarah Schenkkan).”

Fans will finally see Bane’s creation on Gotham, as well as some major developments in the lives of Gordon and Barbara, when “13 Stitches” airs on FOX next Thursday, February 14th.

