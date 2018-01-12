New ‘Gotham By Gaslight’ Clip Introduces the Robins

Ahead of the film’s premiere tomorrow night in Washington, D.C., Warner Bros. Animation has released a new clip from the upcoming Batman: Gotham By Gaslight film, along with stills from the scene.

You can see the clip above, which features three street rats attempting to rob innocent citizens…until Batman emerges from the shadows.

As the dialogue plays out, we hear the familiar names: Dicky, Jason, and Little Tim. Yeah, they’re just a thinly-veiled gang of youths in the Oliver Twist vein here, but DC Comics fans will recognize those as the names of Batman’s first three Robins.

Damian Wayne had not yet been created when Gotham by Gaslight was written as a comic book.

This clip, with Big Bill hiding in the shadows nearby, pretty clearly sets up the clip released last week that featured Batman squaring off with the man.

Inspired by the one-shot by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola, Batman: Gotham By Gaslight takes place at the turn of the century as America’s continued industrial revolution is to be showcased at a World’s Fair hosted by Gotham City. But while the world prepares to witness the glittery glory of Gotham’s technological advances, there is a killer loose in the city’s darkest shadows.

Preying on the city’s women, this killer is as precise as he is cruel. As Police Commissioner James Gordon tries to calm the fears of Gotham’s citizens regarding the butcher called Jack the Ripper, the masked vigilante Batman indulges in his own detective work — with the help of confident, capable Selina Kyle — to stop the Ripper’s murderous spree.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is directed by Sam Liu and stars Bruce Greenwood as Bruce Wayne. Jennifer Carpenter co-stars in the film, lending her voice as Selina Kyle. The movie, based on DC’s first Elseworlds graphic novel, will be available on-demand on January 23, 2018, and on Blu-Ray February 6. Currently, you can pre-order the title for 32% off.

