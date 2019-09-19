New Joker Posters Ask You to Put on a Happy Face

As Warner Bros’ Joker film gets closer to its release, the studio is gearing up the promotion machine, and its latest reveals are two new posters for the anticipated movie. So far we’ve received posters that mostly resemble things we’ve seen in the trailers, but the new posters are definitely the most creative so far. The first one features Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix) looking towards you, but as you can see in the image below his skin is slowly dripping away from his face, allowing you to see the Joker makeup underneath. The effect is pretty slick and even extends to his hair, as the brown hair has slashes of green in it (via Fandango).

It’s also effective from an expression standpoint, as Fleck’s eye is starring directly at you, and it’s a bit chilling to say the least. The second poster also plays with the duality of the character, and the overall design resembles a playing card, with the text in the corners. The top part of the card has Fleck in complete Joker gear and sporting a menacing smile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The bottom half of the card is Fleck in his normal appearance, but the great thing is that they share the same mouth, so the normal version of Fleck is frowning while Joker is smiling. It’s a small thing but still worth noting, and is one more reminder of how conflicted the character is.

You can check out both posters above and below.

Hopes are high for Joker, as critics are already praising it as one of the best comic films ever made. That’s a tall compliment, and the film will no doubt divide some, but we can’t wait to see what the reaction is once it hits theatres for everyone to see.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.

What do you think of Joker’s newest posters? Let us know in the comments!