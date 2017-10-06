New ‘Justice League’ Footage Revealed by Mercedes-Benz

The third Justice League trailer is set to drop this Sunday, but fans don’t have to wait to get a peek at new footage from the upcoming superhero film. Mercedes-Benz has released a new promo that’s offering fans brand new footage to enjoy.

Though the promo clocks in at around 38 seconds and doesn’t offer a ton of fresh takes on the League fans do get a good look at Diana stepping out of a Mercedes and, perhaps most exciting to fans, Aquaman swimming and looking every bit like he’s in full command of the ocean. While fans have seen quite a bit of Wonder Woman and Batman in previous promos, Jason Momoa’s King of the Seven Seas is one character fans have been clamoring to see more of. You can check out the promo above.

This latest promo is just another element of the film’s marketing that has been significantly ramped up over the past several weeks. Numerous toys, including lines from favorites like LEGO and Funko have been released along with several posters, Twitter hashtag emojis and even a look at Cyborg’s interface from the character’s point of view.

And this Mercedes-Benz ad isn’t the only promo the luxury automaker has released featuring the Justice League. They’ve also released a short making-of video featuring Gal Gadot’s Diana getting behind the wheel of her own Mercedes convertible along with Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne taking Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen for a spin in a much fancier sportscar from the brand.

Fortunately for fans, these two promos should be just enough to get them through until 9 a.m. Sunday where their patience for that third trailer will be rewarded. The third, and presumably final, Justice League trailer is set to clock in at 2 minutes and 25 seconds.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017.

