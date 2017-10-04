Justice League Unites In New Team Photo

Christmas has come early for DC fans, and what a sweet Christmas it has been. All day long, Warner Bros. has been releasing various Justice League-related items for fans to enjoy – in preparation for Saturday’s new trailer.

In the newest reveal, fans were given a brand new photo of the team coming together. The studio also launched the official website for the movie, UniteTheLeague.com. If you head to the website, you can turn your profile photo into the style of the JL characters. Only Aquaman is unlocked so far

By the looks of Aquaman in the photo – in relation to his solo character poster that was released this morning – it seems as though the team members in the photo were taken from their individual posters. Since the other five characters are expected to get their own trailer and poster before Saturday, you can kind of guess what theirs will look like.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

