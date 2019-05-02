New Motion Poster For Krypton Brings on the Bad Guys

In a rare move, one of DC’s TV properties — in this case, Krypton, which airs on SYFY in the U.S. and on the DC Universe app in other territories — has made a social media post that explicitly ties into one of the company’s publishing events. Today saw the release of Year of the Villain #1, and hours later, the Krypton Twitter account shared a motion poster for the show’s forthcoming second season. The series of static images features the show’s villains — General Zod, Brainiac, Doomsday, and Lobo. You can check out the tweet, which labels them as “the bad, the badder, the baddest, and the bastich,” below.

Along with all of those captions, though, the Krypton account added the #DCYearOfTheVillain hashtag. That story, while Lex Luthor-centric and so tied to the Superman mythology, had nothing to do with any of the characters appearing on Krypton. For the purposes of the show’s second season, General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) has managed to seize control of Krypton with an eye toward building up armed forces to take over the universe. Doomsday, the living weapon and potential murderer of Superman, is running loose through the catacombs below Kandor. Brainiac is stuck in the Phantom Zone with Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El. And Lobo…well, we don’t know exactly what his deal is yet, but he’s an unpredictable maniac on his best day.

What if Superman never existed? Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who fights to save his home planet from destruction. Season 2 brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe. Faced with a bleak outlook, our hero, Seg-El, attempts to unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet. Their chance at redemption is threatened however, by their opposing tactics, shifting alliances and conflicting moral boundaries – forcing each of them to individually determine how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

While the finale left a lot of big questions up in the air, and most fans assume that ultimately the

“good guys” will win and the timeline will be restored, Krypton being disconnected from any particular shared universe means that, like Gotham before it, they could make some pretty serious tweaks to the mythology along the way and get away with it because, as showrunner Cameron Welsh has said in the past, the show takes place in its own world within DC’s multiverse.

Within that portion of the universe? An Earth overwhelmed by Kryptonian forces, in which Adam Strange returned home to find it ruled by Zod — and captured within Brainiac’s bottled cities. Krypton returns to SYFY on June 12.

