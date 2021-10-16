New Peacemaker Comic From The Boys Co-Creator Announced

Now that Peacemaker has become a household name thanks to the popularity of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the character is once again having a resurgence in the world of publishing. He’s currently starring as a member of the Suicide Squad and come January, he’ll have his own comic to lead from the wonderful mind of Garth Ennis.

Announced as part of DC’s January 2022 solicitations, Ennis will write Peacemaker: Disturbing the Piece #1, a one-shot drawn by Garry Brown. According to the information released by the publisher, the book is a 40-page book featuring Peacemaker as he breaks down his tragic childhood with his psychiatrist.

Conveniently enough, the comic is expected to hit shelves at comic stores on January 25th, just two weeks after the character’s show starts on HBO Max.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn explained when the live-action series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

DC’s full solicitation for the comic can be found below.

PEACEMAKER: DISTURBING THE PEACE #1

Written by Garth Ennis

Art by Garry Brown

Cover by Juan Ferreyra

Variant by Garry Brown

1:25 variant by Ryan Brown

1:50 variant by Amanda Conner

Long before joining Task Force X, Christopher Smith, code name Peacemaker, meets with a psychiatrist—a woman dangerously obsessed with his bizarre and violent past. From his tragic childhood to his military service overseas to his multiple missions with Special Forces, Smith has more than his share of skeletons in the closet. But who’s actually analyzing whom? And will this trip down memory lane result in yet more fatalities?

$6.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 1/25/22

17+

HBO Max’s Peacemaker is set for release on January 13th.