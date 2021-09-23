New Season 3 Teaser Invites You to “Reflect and Reset” With the Doom Patrol

The third season of Doom Patrol arrives on HBO Max on Thursday and everything we’ve seen of the upcoming return of the critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite series has teased a wild, weird, and eccentric adventure with new elements like time travel and a host of new characters, including Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez), Monsieur Mallah, and the Brain. But after everything the misfit heroes of the Doom Patrol have been through, they also might need a little bit of time to rest and reflect – and a new teaser invites you to join them.



Ahead of the debut of Season 3, HBO Max has released a new teaser for Doom Patrol, one designed to look like an advertisement for “Codsville Mountain Resort” a place that puts the “retreat” in retreat. You can check it out for yourself below.

Codsville Mountain Resort — Putting the “retreat” in retreat. Call 1-800-774-DOOM today! pic.twitter.com/vVcNA6P0WE — Doom Patrol (@DCDoomPatrol) September 21, 2021

As you probably guessed, the Doom Patrol isn’t exactly the resort type so the footage featured in the trailer doesn’t necessarily show Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita (April Bowlby), Larry (Matt Bomer), and Cyborg (Joivan Wade) having the best time, but it’s still pretty hilarious. The number for the resort – 1-800-774-DOOM – is one fans will definitely want to call for just a bit more hilarity, too. And as for the name “Codville”, that’s a pretty interesting Easter Egg of sorts from Doom Patrol comics. In the comics, Codsville was a town in Maine that was later named to Four Heroes when the heroes of Doom Patrol opted to sacrifice themselves after General Zahl gave an ultimatum: he would blow up either Codsville or the Doom Patrol. There might not be much in the way of relaxing at this resort, just saying.



You can check out the official synopsis for Season 3 of Doom Patrol below.



“Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission if only she could remember it. ”



Doom Patrol Season 3 premieres on September 23rd on HBO Max. The first two seasons are currently available to stream.



Are you excited for the third season of Doom Patrol? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!