New Super-Man Gets a New Logo This Week

Kong Kenan, the title star of New Super-Man and the Justice League of China, gets a new logo in this week’s issue, which also marks the official change of the series’ title to include the League after launching in 2016 as New Super-Man.

When New Super-Man was introduced at the start of DC’s Rebirth initiative, the character bore an octagonal logo with a gold border and “S” emblazoned inside of it. The “S” was materially like the traditional Superman logo, but stretched to it the octagon.

The new logo, seen on the cover of the next issue, goes the other way: contained inside of the traditional pentagonal shape of Superman’s logo, it’s the stylized “S” itself which will be different: the shape is somewhat altered, and the logo integrates the yin and yang.

The cover image for tomorrow’s New Super-Man and the Justice League of China #20 was first released months ago, but given the importance of the yin and yang to American understanding of Chinese culture, and the way the new logo was featured and presented in the image, it was not immediately clear whether the logo was meant to be taken literally. In the months since, it has appeared on some solicited covers for upcoming issues in a more traditional way, making it clear that the hero would indeed be embracing a new look.

His old costume hung on through this issue, however, and the character remained in the original suit through last month’s issue as well as a guest appearance in an issue of Deathstroke which shipped last week.

Artist Bernard Chang also shared another image of the character, revealing a fuller look at the costume to confirm that there have not been more significant changes than is apparent from the cover seen above.

You can check that out below.

New Super-Man and the Justice League of China #20 is on sale tomorrow from writer Gene Luen Yang and the art team of Brent Peeples, Matt Santorelli, and Hi-Fi Colors, with letters by Dave Sharpe. You can get it at your local comic shop, or pre-order a digital copy online now.