Dave Gibbons Working On New ‘Watchmen’ Project

As the co-creator and artist of Watchmen, Dave Gibbons is responsible for helping usher in a new era of storytelling in comic books. Modern superhero stories still live in the shadow of that seminal series, which still resonates today.

With rumblings of a new TV show adapting Watchmen in the works at HBO, ComicBook.com asked Gibbons if he was involved with any current projects regarding the classic comic.

“I have actually recently been working on one Watchmen project, which I think has been announced,” said Gibbons. “And it’s the annotated Watchmen… [with] Leslie Klinger and he’s written some wonderful analytical books about characters like Sherlock Holmes and Dracula, and also Neil Gaiman’s Sandman.”

Given how detailed and referential the comic is, an annotated version is long over due. There have been countless think pieces, reviews, and analyses on Watchmen that having Gibbons on is probably one of the last ways to have a unique take on the topic.

With Klinger on board, they two are likely to give the material the deep dive it deserves.

“He and I have worked on the annotated Watchmen, where he’s gone into all the background detail, into all the historical meaning of things that are in Watchmen,” Gibbons said. “And I’ve let him have a look at the original scripts and I’ve given him my insight on it. And that’s a book which is gonna be out later this year, which I think, you know, if you’re a real Watchmen fan, there’s gonna be some great stuff in there.”

But the artist wouldn’t speak about the potential for a new series from Damon Lindelof, mostly because he has no idea if it’s actually happening.

“But as far as movies or TV series are concerned, I really don’t know anything about it. I’m going to be interested to see what comes up and if there is a way to make such things work, I’d like to see it,” Gibbons said.

No word yet on when the annotated Watchmen project will be released, but Gibbons next project can be seen in theaters this Friday when Kingsman: The Golden Circle premieres.

