Neymar Dresses as ‘Suicide Squad’ Joker for Halloween

Brazilian soccer star Neymar isn’t content to simply terrify opponents on the pitch, he had to take the fear away from his sport for Halloween with an impressive take on The Joker from Suicide Squad.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward celebrated his team’s win on Tuesday night by going DC Extended Universe villain for a party Halloween night, even going so far as to dye his hair the requisite bright green to match Jared Leto’s villain. Check out the complete look in the photo the athlete shared on his Instagram below.

Joker 🃏 A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Neymar donned villain’s signature purple jacket and gold chains similar to what Leto wore in the 2016 film. What was truly impressive, however, was the footballer’s detailed makeup look that included the “damaged” tattoo across his forehead and The Joker’s tattooed hands.

And Neymar isn’t the only “football” player to don a DC Films-inspired costume for Halloween. Last weekend, Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins traded his football pads for Batman’s armor. Atkins took a heroic route by going out as Ben Affleck’s Batman v Superman take on the Dark Knight for the Bengal’s Halloween party and even completed the costume with Batman’s glowing eye openings as seen in the film.

Of course, Batman-related Halloween costumes were a popular choice outside of sports as well. British singer Rita Ora donned a leaf-covered green bodysuit and dressed as Poison Ivy for the annual KISS FM Haunted House Party in London last week.