Nic Cage Thinks He Would Be a Great Joker

If there’s anything that defines Oscar-winning acting icon Nic Cage, it’s wide range between the two poles of is acclaimed acting roles, and the wig-heavy string of B-movie roles that utilize the “Crazy Nic Cage” side of his persona

Well, Cage may have just floated an idea for a role he could play that would bring both is dramatic chops and eccentric charisma crashing together, under cover of a cool new green hairpiece: playing DC comics The Joker!

Cage floated the idea to JoBlo while the news site was interviewing the actor about his new film The Humanity Bureau. Cage was asked the now-standard question about what other superhero roles he might like to take on, after starring in the two Ghost Rider movies in 2007 and 2011, respectively. That’s when Cage revealed the following:

“I mean, I think my comic book days are kind of…I’m on to other things, but I always thought I’d make a great Joker and I always thought that I would’ve been a good villain in one of the Marvel [movies] like Doctor Doom. But, Doctor Doom you have to wear that mask, but I thought the story leading up to Doctor Doom could’ve been interesting. At this point if I was to go back into the format it would probably have to be as a villain.”

At the moment, there seems to be an overabundance of Jokers on the live-action screen, so not sure that there’s an opening in that department. Joaquin Phoenix is said to be in talks to play the Joker in The Hangover director Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker origin movie, which is set to go into production this summer. Last we heard, Jared Leto would also be getting back into the white makeup to reprise his role as Joker in the DC Extended Universe sequel Suicide Squad 2, which is expected to film this summer or fall.

Still, it’s not impossible for Nic Cage to one day play The Joker. Warner Bros. and DC Films have made it clear they intend to offer a diversified lineup of films – some within the interconnected universe, others not. There are any number of great DC Comics storylines that could fill out the standalone film line, and require another actor to step into the Joker role. Batman Beyond and Dark Knight Returns are two obvious picks that feature an older Joker – Cage as TDKR’s more effeminate and totally sociopathic Joker would be particularly great.

Justice League is now out on home video. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.