Batwoman’s Nicole Kang Is Half A Season In and Still Not Done Fangirling Over Working in Gotham City

With just one more episode before “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” there is a lot that’s bound to go on in this week’s episode of Batwoman, titled “A Mad Tea-Party.” Among the plotlines? A schism in the Kane family, caused by Catherine’s (Elizabeth Anweis) recent confession that she tampered with evidence years ago in order to stop Jacob (Dougray Scott) from obsessing on Beth (Rachel Skarsten), a daughter she believed to be dead. With Beth now very much alive — and mad, and evil, in part because of her abandonment issues — the jig was up, and both Jacob and Kate (Ruby Rose) are struggling to figure out how to move forward, while Mary (Nicole Kang) — Catherine’s biological daughter — is caught between them, trying to keep the family together.

Ahead of tomorrow’s status quo-altering midseason finale, Kang joined ComicBook.com to talk about her role. This far in, we asked if she was used to living and working in Gotham City yet.

“No,” she said simply. “Mary’s character has never seen the Batcave. But Nicole, every time I am on set with the Batcave, I walk through it, because I think it’s unbelievable….It’s wild. Honestly, it never gets old. And then all of the people, introducing Julia Pennyworth, tying us to Alfred, just even the people that we bring in and the things that we say can be significant. Just mentioning Bruce’s name. In episode three, I just think, [Tommy Elliot]being like, ‘I was always in competition with Bruce,’ I just think it’s wild. And those Wayne Tower shots in Chicago, those are iconic shots. That is Christopher Nolan, it’s how I grew up. I don’t think it’ll ever get old. Mary doesn’t even know her identity. So she’s still fangirling, I’m still fangirling.”

When we asked how she thinks Mary will respond when and if she learns that her sister is besties with Superman and The Flash, she couldn’t even begin.

“Oh my God, no,” Kang laughed. “Her brain would explode, and then they’d have to erase her memory. That’s going to be crazy, and that’s going to just be larger than life and down the line. That’s why you have to set her up now, and she’s got to find out who Batwoman is first, you know? And that’s going to be super significant. People on other Earths? I don’t know what she’s going to do.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “A Mad Tea-Party” will air on December 1st. The series will then take part in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover before going on hiatus until January.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.