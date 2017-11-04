Nicole Kidman In Talks To Join Aquaman

Nicole Kidman is reportedly in talks to join Warner Bros. Aquaman movie in the role of Arthur Curry’s mother. Kidman is currently in the Academy Awards race for her work on Lion.

The news immediately follows the announcement that Yahya Adul-Mateen II will be playing Aquaman’s villain, Black Manta.

Kidman is a critically-acclaimed actress who has won numerous “Best Actress” awards, including an Oscar in 2002. This won’t be Kidman’s first brush with the DC Comics Universe. Kidman played Dr. Chase Meridian in 1995’s Batman Forever.

Aquaman is the next DC Comics movie on the Warner Bros. production schedule. Filming is expected to begin in April 2017.

Aquaman is being directed by James Wan, from a screenplay written by Will Beall, based on a story treatment created by Wan and Geoff Johns. In addition to Momoa as Aquaman and Abdul-Mateen as Black Manta, Aquaman also stars Amber Heard as Aquaman’s wife, Mera, and Patrick Wilson as Aquaman’s treacherous brother, Orm the Ocean Master.

Aquaman is scheduled to open in theaters on July 27, 2018.

Momoa debuted as Aquaman with a brief cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He’ll reprise the role for Justice League in 2017.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League opens Nov. 17, 2016.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter