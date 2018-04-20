Even Batman Couldn’t Handle This Nightmare Joker

Sideshow Collectibles has unleashed their DC Comics The Joker Gotham City Nightmare statue onto the world, and it will surely haunt the dreams of anyone that lays eyes on it. Even Batman would probably be terrified of this abomination, that is, unless he leveled the playing field by becoming equally monstrous.

The Gotham City Nightmare Joker statue is available to pre-order right here in both standard and exclusive editions for $520 and $535 respectively. The exclusive edition adds another gruesome swap-out portrait with a closed mouth, a pedestal for displaying the alternate portrait, and a jack-in-the-box accessory that's bubbling over with chemicals. Designer Paul Komoda notes that the figure is an "organic collage of al the elements of The Joker's life and his character intermeshed into his body". In other words, the statue is completely covered with Easter eggs. The official description reads:

The Joker Statue measures 20" tall, emerging from a chemical vat filled with venomous green acid. Beneath copper-colored pipes, the architecture of Gotham City can be seen laying the groundwork for the rise of this nightmarish Clown Prince of Crime.



"All it takes is one bad day" to make The Joker Statue your most frightening nightmare yet! This intricate statue is bursting with brilliant details revealing just what makes The Joker who he is, sculpted in polystone with vinyl and PVC elements. From Ace Chemicals to the famed Arkham Asylum as his backbone, The Joker Statue will keep you captivated by the horror as you search for references to the some of the villain's most infamous moments.

Spot Harley Quinn and Red Hood, a school of Joker Fish and freakish faces, and homages to artists like Jim Lee, Frank Miller, Dave McKean, and more all wrapped up in this warped vision of the Clown Prince of Crime. Can you find all the hidden secrets? Lean in closer, but beware The Joker as he offers you a gag flower- or else the joke may be on you!

