A New Illustration Has Fans Talking About Nightwing’s Butt

Dick Grayson is having a great run in 2019 with Titans already starting season two on DC Universe. In addition to that, some fans are starting to find out that Nightwing has some other assets that they might not have been previously aware of. In a series of variant covers, Nicola Scott paid tribute to Grayson’s booty with a print that shows off a number of Nightwing’s iconic looks from his crime-fighting career.

More importantly, once the images made their way onto Twitter, the Internet did it’s thing. So many people had no idea that Grayson’s backside is essentially a running joke among so many people around comics. There have been instances where characters, both male and female, are able to identify him by his butt alone. People just couldn’t seem to get enough of that tight-fitting costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ve got a butt load of conventions over the next six weeks so here’s my new load-of-butt con print! And our sale at https://t.co/lkOxIJZPUq continues! Make sure you swing by the site to pick up an original art piece to treasure! pic.twitter.com/ST8gINdY2g — ⚡️Nicola Scott⚡️ (@NicolaScottArt) September 18, 2019

For fans that like their Nightwing three-dimensional, Titans is inching ever-closer to the reveal of their version of the character too. Viewers had been asking about Dick Grayson’s more mature persona for a while now, and it looks like the show is getting ready to oblige. There have been a couple of instances this week where images from the set have shown Brenton Thwaites in the iconic suit.

The Titans star running around in black and blue quickly sent social media into quite the fervor. Now, there has been no indication that the episodes containing these images are coming up anytime soon. But, the expectation that the transformation could occur before the season finale is not unrealistic. This would mark a final act to separate the hero from his Robin persona once and for all.

It is truly Jason Todd’s time to shine as the new Robin, just in time for the team to get a grave test when Deathstroke makes his move. All of that can wait for later in the season, fans are just excited to see what Season 2 has in store as it continues along. The show seems to be finding its stride in this batch of episodes and Nightwing’s debut should supercharge what is sure to be a dramatic climax to the season.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker previously spoke to Comicbook.com about the new episodes. He really sounded excited at the prospect of bringing Nightwing on-screen. The creative team heard the fans’ cries for this version of the character, and they are primed to give them exactly what they have been wishing for since season one.

“It’s in the shadows, so stay tuned if you really want Nightwing information this season, I think you’ll be satisfied by the end of the year,” Walker teased.

Bruce Wayne was bound to come up during the interview, and The Dark Knight’s role in the current season will prove to be interesting for Dick Grayson as he continues to mature.

“Well Bruce was a huge character on our show last year, you just didn’t see him, I mean for the most part. For Dick, he was omnipresent and it felt like we really needed to dive into Dick’s relationship with Bruce to really understand Dick better,” Walker added.

He continued, “I was really excited as a writer to go into Bruce Wayne. There’s been so much done about Batman but there’s not a ton about being Bruce Wayne… Bruce is really awesome at being Batman, he’s kind of crappy at being Bruce. We wanted to work on Bruce Wayne trying to restore that relationship with Dick in a way get back to an updated version of father and son.”