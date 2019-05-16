Nightwing Costume Confirmed For DC Universe’s Titans

Brenton Thwaites successfully brought a darker take on Robin to life in DC Universe’s Titans, a version of the character whose relationship with Batman was splintered and caused him to leave him behind. Some thought that might lead to this version of Dick Grayson becoming Nightwing in season 1 of Titans, but that didn’t happen. In a new interview with Thwaites though it does appear that Nightwing is in the cards for season 2, as there’s already a costume primed and ready to go.

Thwaites confirmed the suit in a new interview with the Red Carpet Report. He was asked if he had a new Nightwing costume yet, and while it isn’t exactly new, there is a suit.

“I don’t know if I have a new one…I think we…yes, I have a new one,” Thwaites said. “I haven’t tried it on yet so I’m anticipating the day I get to try that on and see how it looks. See how it fits. See if I can move in it, I probably can. Yeah, I’m excited to try that on.”

So far in the series, Grayson has been rocking his classic Robin suit, though despite the old name he is far from the squeaky clean Robin seen in other takes on the character. It seems in season 2 we’ll finally see him drop the Robin name and become Nightwing, and it’s about time, as fans have already met the new Robin Jason Todd in the series, who currently serves as Batman’s partner.

In the comics Robin made a very similar journey, going from the classic green, red, and yellow suit to his sleek black and blue suit, though in the comics he went through a few different versions of the costume before settling on the one everyone loves. While part of us would love to see a homage to his first Nightwing costume, we hope that sleek black and blue suit is the one he gets full time.

Of course, at the moment a costume change is the furthest thing from his mind, as he is currently under the possession of Trigon according to the season 1 finale, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

Titans season 2 hits later this year.

