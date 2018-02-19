‘Nightwing’ Director Chris McKay Prefers White Eyes Dick Grayson’s Suit

Is the Nightwing movie finally doing to do bat-masks justice??

Fans of DC Comics have long debated the masks used by Batman on-screen, particularly when it comes to the eyes of the character. Many believe that Batman, as he does in the comics, should have some kind of white lens on his cowl, rather than open eyes. Most of the time however, the live-action iterations have passed over this idea.

Fortunately, it looks as though director Chris McKay wants to keep thing comic-accurate with his upcoming Nightwing movie.

A fan on Twitter was debating the use of white lenses by the Bat-family in movies, and decided to reach out to McKay for his input. As the user noted, McKay’s profile picture is an image of Nightwing, and he does have the total white out lenses. He ended this post about the eyes by imploring McKay to “Please make it happen.”

As if the profile picture isn’t enough, McKay made sure fans know exactly where he stands on the issue. He replied to the notion on Twitter with one, simple word. “Agreed.”

Agreed — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) February 18, 2018

While this is far from confirmation that Dick Grayson’s Nightwing suit will contain white eyes, especially considering McKay’s recent update on the film revealed that they are still putting the story together, it does mean that he prefers one method over another. That’s certainly more than enough for most fans.

The last two iterations of live-action Batman have used a version of the covered eyes, but only in specialized suits. Christopher Nolan used this idea for one of Christian Bale’s suits in The Dark Knight, and Zack Snyder utilized glowing eyes for Ben Affleck’s armored suit in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Chris McKays’ Nightwing doesn’t have a tentative release date at this time, nor has the lead role in the film been cast. DC’s next live-action movie set to hit theaters is James Wan’s Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, which will be released on December 21. Shazam! and Wonder Woman 2 are set for release in 2019.