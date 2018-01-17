Joseph Gordon-Levitt Imagined as Nightwing in Fan-Made Trailer

If you were one of many fans who watched The Dark Knight Rises and wanted to see Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Robin Edward Blake take up the mantle of Nightwing, then this new fan-video is for you!

Using footage from movies like Eyes Wide Shut, Spectre, and Nolan’s Dark Knight movies, the team at Stryder HD create a dark vision of Nightwing’s rise, that’s not quite of the Nolan Universe, but not quite of the DC Extended Universe, either.

THe fact that the trailer is framed by voiceover dialogue of Dick Grayson in a session with Dr. Jonathan Crane immediately knocks this out of the Nolan-verse (despite the credits and footage suggesting otherwise). However, continuity doesn’t seem as important as mood and atmosphere, with this trailer trying to launch a Nightwing story that carries the Nolan trilogy spirit.

Admittedly the trailer kind of falls apart in the end, as the action montage begins to draw footage from all over the place, including the Arkham video games, the Nolan films, and other Nightwing fan films. Trying to follow it is kind of challenging, as Gordon-Levitt’s character and the fan actor playing Dick Grayson both seem to be the protagonist?

Not the best fan film, not the worst – just a nice fantasy for fans who didn’t want Nolan’s trilogy to end.

Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves is preparing for the DCEU project, The Batman, while a Nightwing movie is just one of many projects that DC and Warner Bros. have “in development.”