Nightwing Pranks Red Hood in New Sketch From Freddie Prinze Jr.’s GEGGHEAD

April Fool’s Day was earlier this week, and even the toughest of DC Comics characters aren’t immune to pranks. In a new Super Stakeouts video from GEGGHEAD, Jon Lee Brody‘s Nightwing chose to have a little fun with Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s Red Hood. The hero decided to scare his pal by wearing another version of the Red Hood mask. Like most of the Super Stakeouts videos, Red Hood was not having Nightwing’s light-hearted shenanigans.

“You look like a robot,” Red Hood expresses angrily.

Brody, a producer, actor, and director who has had cameos in films such as Furious 7 and Star Trek Into Darkness, spoke to ComicBook.com about the latest sketch, sharing that their goal was to make Nightwing’s silly side stand out.

“It was just a fun one to do so that we could see Red Hood actually freak out a bit, but also show Nightwing’s sense of humor. Because the Nightwing that a lot of people know and love has that smart ass type of humor,” he explained.

When it comes to Super Stakeouts, Brody teased that there are “more to come.”

“Definitely plans for more stakeouts,” he shared. “You haven’t seen the last of the odd couplings of Nightwing and Red Hood! And who knows, you might see others on stakeouts too!”

GEGGHEAD was founded by Prinze Jr., Brody, and Clare Grant, and features ongoing sketches such as Superhero Casting Call and F*@# Deadpool. They also have tons of gaming content, including GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series featuring Prinze Jr. and the cast of Star Wars Rebels.

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody’s latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

It was recently announced that Prinze Jr. was cast as a lead in the new Nancy Drew pilot from The CW. You can also catch him at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. You can find out information about his photo ops and signings here.

Check out more GEGGHEAD content on their YouTube or Facebook pages.

