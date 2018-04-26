FOX Not Airing ‘Gotham’ Tonight

The final three episodes of Gotham‘s twist-filled fourth season are being built up as total insanity by the cast and crew. Unfortunately, it’s going to be another week before the first of those three episodes airs.

Sadly, there will be no new episode of Gotham tonight. The next new episode won’t air until Thursday, May 3.

It does seem odd to have a Thursday night without Gotham, but there’s nothing to worry about regarding the show’s future or place in the lineup this season. This year, the NFL Draft is being broadcast live from Dallas, Texas, and, for the first time, it’s airing on FOX.

The event, which sees the best college football prospects added to NFL rosters, is usually shown on ESPN, as well as the NFL Network. However, this year’s draft will be shown on three networks total, for the first time in history.

The NFL draft consists of seven total rounds, each of which will air at some point throughout the weekend. Thursday night’s broadcast is only the first round of the draft, which of course is the biggest and most important of the seven. FOX has committed to showing the first three rounds of the draft, which air on Thursday and Friday nights.

While this means we won’t get a new episode of Gotham tonight, think of it as the calm before the storm. As Ra’s al Ghul revealed to Bruce at the end of last week’s episode, a cataclysmic event is going to take place in Gotham City in the near future. We know it as No Man’s Land.

Are you excited to see how the final three episodes of Gotham play out? Who do you think makes through No Man’s Land alive? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!

The next episode of Gotham, titled “A Dark Knight: That Old Corpse.” is set to air on Thursday, May 3 at 8pm ET on FOX.