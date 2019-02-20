There’s No New ‘The Flash’ Tonight

Last week on The Flash, Cisco found himself feeling a distinct sense of deja vu thanks to Nora resetting time over and over in an attempt to stop Cicada from harming the team, but when fans of The CW series tune in tonight and find a previously-aired episode, they aren’t having a Cisco moment. There simply isn’t a new episode of The Flash tonight.

As with Arrow, Black Lightning and the majority of the network’s programming, The Flash is taking a brief break until the first week of march. The brief break echoes a similar hiatus last February when the shows went on pause due to NBC’s broadcast of The Olympics, though this time without a major sporting event for people to tune into, it appears that the shows are simply taking a break, giving a bit of breathing room before the shows start ramping up for the end of their seasons later this year.

For fans of The Flash, that means that when the series does return during the first week of March it will be for an eagerly-anticipated episode, “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd.” The episode will see a face-off of fan-favorite villains that fans have been waiting for since well before The Flash’s fifth season kicked off last fall. Showrunner Todd Helbing revealed at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel last year that the team up was coming and now, it’s here.

“We’re going to really try to get King Shark and Grodd [teaming up].” Helbing revealed, “probably in the second half.”

With both Grodd and King Shark being heavy on the VFX, it’s a task that will no doubt put the show’s award-winning VFX team to the test, but even as far back as 2015, the show’s VFX supervisor Armen Kevorkian was up to the challenge.

“[Grodd is] challenging, I’ll tell you for a number of reasons,” Kevorkian told ComicBook.com at the time. “Obviously , there’s a lot of eyes on something like that when you do it for television, you know, doing an animated gorilla, especially coming off a year when Planet of the Apes did what they did. So the challenge is more internal, where you’re nervous or like ‘How are we going to pull this off?” But again, I think with planning — and we’ve got an amazing team of talented artists — you sort of figure out as you go, what’s the best way to do this with the time and resources that you have.”

It will be interesting to see how both Grodd and King Shark end up in a position to battle it out in Central City, too. Grodd has been part of The Flash since the series premiere where he was name-dropped in the pilot. He then appeared in both Season 2 and 3 and was mentioned in Season 4. Last we’ve seen of him in the Arrowverse was in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 3, though he was mentioned in Season 4. As for King Shark, he first appeared in The Flash‘s second season and appeared both in Season 3 as well as in a cameo during “Crisis on Earth-X”. As he had been in A.R.G.U.S. custody — it is assumed that’s where he remains.

So, instead of a new episode of The Flash tonight, fans will be able to tune into “The Flash and The Furious”, the episode in which Nora struggles with the revelation that Thawne killed her grandmother. “Killer Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” will air on Tuesday, March 5th.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series will return with new episodes on March 5th.