Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Has Died

Batman artist and Ultraverse co-creator Norm Breyfogle has passed away.

Breyfogle passed away on Monday in Houghton Michigan, though it isn’t clear what he passed away from. He was 58 years old and leaves behind a long career working with DC Comics, working on and building a following on titles like Detective Comics, Shadow of the Bat, Batman: Holy Terror, Batman Beyond Unlimited, and Batman Birth of the Demon.

He would also work at Marvel Comics, co-creating the Ultraverse and helping to launch Prime as well as working on Avengers, Black Panther, Hellcat, Marvel Fanfare, and Moon Knight.

He would also illustrate a series of children’s books as well as drawing for Archie Comics (Archie Loves Veronica, Archie Loves Betty), First Comics, and Image Comics.

The artist is known most though for his work on the Dark Knight, establishing a visual style that was all his own and helping to revitalize Detective Comics alongside writer Alan Grant. Breyfogle illustrated the Dark Knight from 1987 to 1990 and then switched over to Batman from 1990 to 1992.

Later though he would also create his own series and universe with a title called Metaphysique that ran for six issues.

Breyfogle was beloved by fans and industry co-workers alike, and both came to his aid after Breyfogle suffered a stroke in 2014. Fans quickly donated around $89,000 to help cover his $200,000 in medical bills, and DC, Marvel, and the Hero Initiative also reached out to offer aid.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

