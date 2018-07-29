‘Arrow’ Season 7 Trailer Gives Oliver Queen His Goatee

Stephen Amell and company took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today to talk about the upcoming season of Arrow. While they released various casting announcements, they also displayed some footage from the upcoming season. Said footage included a season seven trailer, which in turn included a shot of Amell’s Oliver Queen in SuperMax with his iconic comic-accurate goatee.

The trailer can be seen in its entirety above.

Last Fall, Amell had a panel at Salt Lake Comic Con and was asked whether or not fans would ever see him with the iconic Green Arrow goatee. The actor admitted that prior to the end of the series, the character would be rocking the goatee.

“I promise you, before the series – not season, series – ends, we will have at least one shot with the iconic goatee,” Amell revealed.

Amell had previously discussed the story arcs of season seven, hinting that the team was writing season seven as if it’d be the last of the show.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

The official synopsis for season seven hints that Amell will have a fresh new threat to worry about on the horizon.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.