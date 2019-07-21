First Birds of Prey Concept Art Reveals Full Look at Harley Quinn’s New Outfit

Fans are still waiting for the first official trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), but a pretty awesome look at the film’s aesthetic was recently released. Concept artist Greg Hopwood recently debuted as piece he did for Birds, which showcases the caution tape jacket outfit that Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) sported in the film’s first teaser.

My Costume Concept Art for @MargotRobbie as #HarleyQuinn for #BirdsOfPrey! Costume Design by Erin Benach! Thank you @wbpictures for allowing me to release this! ♦️🖤♦️#sdcc50 pic.twitter.com/WIZz8Z3ueD — Greg Hopwood (@gregoryhopwood) July 21, 2019

Fans have already taken quite a liking to some of Birds‘ costumes, and to the approach that they’re taking to representing the film’s array of female characters.

“That’s what happens when you have a female producer, director, writer,” the film’s costume designer, Erin Benach, said earlier this year, in response to the costumes not being as “male fantasy” as Harley Quinn’s Suicide Squad outfit.

“Yeah, it’s definitely less male gaze–y,” Robbie added.

The costumes previewed earlier this year – and through months of subsequent set photos – made this abundantly clear, with Robbie’s Harley Quinn and the other female characters being dressed in a much more fashion-forward (and less scantily-clad) way.

“[Margot] has an uncanny ability to focus on what’s happening in the moment, and when she needs to shift, she can so perfectly shift.” Benach added. “You kind of have a business mind.”

Birds of Prey will follow a sort of unlikely team-up between Harley, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Together, the women must work together to rescue a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird.” Winstead said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

The film will be directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs), with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in one of the first interviews about the film. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

