Original ‘Swamp Thing’ Actress Returning For New DC Universe Series

Adrienne Barbeau, who played the role of Alice Cable in Wes Craven’s 1982 Swamp Thing movie, will return for the upcoming DC Universe series based on the character.

Greg Berlanti, who will serve as an executive producer on the series, also oversees the “Arrowverse” shows on The CW, which have brought actors like John Wesley Shipp, Teri Hatcher, and Jon Cryer back to the DC franchises they graced early in their respective careers. In some cases, actors like Amanda Pays and Mark Hamill have even returned to their original characters (albeit with the roles modified in the rebooted version of The Flash).

Barbeau tweeted that she was “Happy to be headed back to the swamps!” — which does not, obviously, indicate how large a role she might have or whether she might play an updated version of her original character.

She also tagged James Wan, the Aquaman director who produced the series, in her tweet.

In the original Swamp Thing film, Government agent Alice Cable was sent to protect Alec Holland and his work on a revolutionary formula that could end world hunger. Anton Arcane, who wanted the formula for himself, hired men to kill Holland’s sister and destroy the lab, leaving Holland to die while doused in his formula and covered in flames.

It wasn’t long after that, when Arcane’s henchmen tried to kill Cable, that the being who would come to be known as Swamp Thing made its presence known, protecting her. After a lengthy conflict with Arcane and his men, Cable was apparently killed, but Swamp Thing managed to revive her.

Jennifer Beals of Flashdance and The Book of Eli fame will play Lucilia Cable in the new Swamp Thing series, which is expected to premiere later this year.

According to her character description, Beals’s Cable will be a “tough as nails and pragmatic” sheriff of Marais with a strong devotion to her son Matt (Henderson Wade), another lawman.

Besides her time in the DC Universe, Barbeau has solidified herself as a genre favorite over the years with roles in movies like The Fog, Escape From New York, and Creepshow.

