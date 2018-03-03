‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot And ‘Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie And Viola Davis Presenting At Oscars

Fans can look forward to seeing some of the best and brightest DC Universe stars on Oscar night.

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel once again, but fans will be able to spot some of their favorite DC film stars throughout the night as well. Presenters for the night include Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, and Amanda Waller actress Viola Davis. It isn’t known what awards they will be presenting for yet, but it will be great to see these three fan favorites on the screen once again.

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal,” said Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. “Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.”

Viola Davis already has an Oscar to her name for her supporting role in 2016’s Fences. She also scored an Actress in a Leading Role nomination for 2011’s The Help, as well as an Actress in a Supporting Role nomination for 2008’s Doubt. She’s also appeared in Suicide Squad, Syriana, Traffic, and Prisoners, and will appear in the upcoming film Widows. She is also expected to reprise the role of Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad sequel.

Davis’ Suicide Squad teammate Margot Robbie is currently nominated for Actress in a Lead Role for her 2017 film I, Tonya, a film where she also served as a producer. Robbie also appeared in the Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as films like The Legend of Tarzan, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, and the upcoming Mary Queen of Scots. She is also expected to reprise her role of Harley in the Suicide Squad sequel, Gotham City Sirens, and an upcoming Harley solo film.

As for Gal Gadot, the actress won praise for her performance in Wonder Woman and Justice League and has also appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Criminal, Keeping Up with the Joneses, and the Fast and Furious franchise. She will reprise the role of Diana in the upcoming Wonder Woman 2.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4 and will be broadcast live on ABC at 8e|5p.