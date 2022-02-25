Peacemaker: Freddie Stroma Talks Vigilante’s Bromance With Peacemaker

Peacemaker‘s first season ended last week, but DC fans were also treated to the news that the show has been renewed for a second season. There are many characters to love in the series, which follows John Cena’s Peacemaker after the events of The Suicide Squad. One character who made his DCEU debut in the HBO Max show is Vigilante, who is played by Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Bridgerton alum, Freddie Stroma. During a recent chat with Collider, Stroma spoke about his character’s onscreen bromance with Peacemaker after being asked about their relationship.

“To me, it’s like [Peacemaker]’s the older brother that he looks up to, and he loves that bromance, and he loves being able to be… He wants to be a superhero, and he wants to have someone to go on that journey with. There’s bromance, but one way. Peacemaker has moments where he does like Vigilante. But he definitely has to put up with him for the majority of the show. It’s very one-sided,” Stroma explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the interview, Stroma also spoke about his hopes for Season 2.

“Yeah. It’s nice to know that we get to continue the story, and then it was also nice to… I got a chance to see the finale a little earlier, and I was very excited for everyone to see it, because it was pretty epic,” Stroma shared. “As soon as I read the scripts and read the character, I just loved him so much. I don’t know if I have any wishlist stuff [for Season 2]. As long as James [Gunn] is writing it, I’m good. I trust him completely. I think he hit it out of the park and I think he’ll do it again. I feel safe in his hands. Whatever he is going to do, I’m on board.”

Stroma also spoke to ComicBook.com recently, and broke down his approach to playing Vigilante.

“Basically, I realized pretty early on that this is a departure from the Adrian Chase that the DC world knows,” Stroma explained in our interview. “My brother’s actually given me fifty Vigilante comics. I’m on #12 right now, and I can’t draw any comparisons. This is a completely different character. So, I knew that research into Adrian is more out of respect for the character. As for the actual playing of the role, it’s what was on the page that James wrote. It’s a completely different character. So that’s kind of the direction I went in with that.”

The first season of Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.