Peacemaker: Jake Tapper Has Hilarious Reaction to New VFX Video

When it comes to comic book content, CNN anchor Jake Tapper isn’t afraid to let his fandom flag fly. The journalist has done everything from sharing his opinions about Ryan Reynolds playing Deadpool to questioning journalistic integrity in the Snyderverse. It appears Tapper is also a fan of Peacemaker, the DC show that ended its first season on HBO Max last month. Yesterday, a new VFX reel was shared by James Gunn, and Tapper had a hilarious response.

“The VFX of #Peacemaker,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “What’s upsetting about this is @JamesGunn told me Eagly could stay with me between seasons,” Tapper joked. “On the plus side, there isn’t a ton of eagle shit in the Tapper living room,” Gunn replied. “Not until @JOEL9ONE visits,” Tapper added. You can check out the tweets below:

Tapper isn’t the only Peacemaker fan who is attached to Eagly. Before the show even premiered, fans became obsessed with Peacemaker’s feathered companion. This led to Gunn making sure folks know the correct spelling of Eagly’s name, and even taking to Twitter to reveal the inspiration behind Peacemaker’s relationship with the bird.

“The inspiration for #Peacemaker’s hug & relationship with Eagly,” Gunn wrote. He shared a video of a man named Jeff Guidry and his own special eagle friend, Freedom. You can check out the video here.

In an interview on HBO Max’s post-show Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast, John Cena revealed what it was like to embrace an eagle — or, at least, a prop stand-in for the CG-animated Eagly.

“Being hugged by a bald eagle, when you see it in CGI, is pretty dope,” Cena said. “In my real world, that was a memory foam bowling pin-shaped gray object. So when I see that, I have a different experience. But I like seeing me getting hugged by an eagle.”

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max in January and was a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

“That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker,” Gunn wrote on Twitter after the second season was announced.

Peacemaker‘s first season is streaming on HBO Max.