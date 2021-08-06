The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Photo of John Cena’s Peacemaker

✖

Ever since The Suicide Squad was released earlier this month, folks involved with the film have been treating fans to lots of behind-the-scenes content on social media. Director James Gunn has been especially active on Instagram and Twitter, sharing everything from images of Margot Robbie doing some epic Harley Quinn stunts to images of the cast having some fun together between takes. In Gunn's latest post, the director shared a photo of himself with John Cena, who plays Peacemaker in the film, and it's a bloody good shot.

"Today is a good day to see #TheSuicideSquad," Gunn wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Today is a good day to see #TheSuicideSquad. pic.twitter.com/bx3tYJtZip — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 20, 2021

If you loved Cena's performance as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, you're in luck, because they recently wrapped production on a Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max. The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

"Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker's place in the DCEU timeline. "There's a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series."

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker is set to star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," John Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

As for The Suicide Squad, the movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "the exhilarating and emotional blockbuster that DC deserves." Many of the film's cast and crew have been reacting to the positive reviews, including Gunn.

The Suicide Squad is currently playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.