Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Wraps Filming

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 went into production back in November, and director James Gunn has spent the last few months posting about the film's journey. Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie and confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. While fans are eager to see the next installment, it's also bittersweet knowing the journey that began in 2014 is coming to an end. Today, Gunn took to Twitter to announce that the threequel has officially wrapped filming.

"And that's a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I'm a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade," Gunn wrote. The director inlucded a photo of himself with Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Dave Bautista (Drax). You can check out the photo below:

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

In addition to the folks in the picture, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to include the return of Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role. While Iwuji wouldn't confirm his character in a chat with Variety earlier this year, he did hint there's a sense of extremism with him.

"The production is so big. James and I, we're picking up where we left off," Iwuji said at the time. "[The character] is very different from [Peacemaker's] Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he's ready to push it further. He's making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn't need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I'm tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. But first, the Guardians will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th and in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year.