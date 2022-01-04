Peacemaker Reviews: Here’s What Critics Are Saying

The early reviews are in for DC’s Peacemaker, the latest comics adaptation from the mind of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn. The series, which spins out of the events of The Suicide Squad, centers on Peacemaker (John Cena), an irredeemable bastard in The Suicide Squad, and seemingly sets out to humanize him, without losing the cynical humor that made him an entertaining part of the movie in the first place. Along for the ride are several supporting characters from The Suicide Squad — played by Gunn regulars Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland — as well as a new superhero, Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).

So far, the series does not have any kind of rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as the embargo broke overnight, and there are not enough reviews to build up a score yet. Still, it seems like the reviews range from slightly positive to absolutely glowing, with no one yet saying it doesn’t stack up to other superhero TV.

To the contrary, there are a handful of critics who seem to view the series as a breath of fresh air in the crowded and largely homogenous DC and Marvel TV landscape. Sure, you get odd outliers like WandaVision or Doom Patrol, but so much of what’s out there (whether the show is good or not) is essentially one standard deviation away from everything else, since the concept boils down to a hero or group of heroes fighting a villain or group of villains with designs on world conquest.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

You can see a roundup of the available reviews below.

