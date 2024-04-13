Peacemaker Season 2 FINALLY Begins Filming With John Cena and James Gunn's First BTS Image

John Cena is wasting little time following his WrestleMania appearance to step back into the shoes of DC's Peacemaker, as director James Gunn has revealed the first "behind the scenes" shot from season two. While Gunn won't be handling all the directing duties for the upcoming season, the head of DC's new cinematic universe will still have a big part to play in the anti-hero's big comeback. Considering how popular Peacemaker has become, this is sure to make waves in the comic book world.

This new iteration of Peacemaker first appeared in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad", with John Cena showing just how dangerous this DC comic character could be in a life-or-death scenario. Unfortunately for Cena's character, he didn't make many friends once he betrayed the likes of Bloodsport and the other members of the Squad. In Peacemaker's first season, we saw the titular character taking on an alien invasion while making some new friends along the way. In recent headlines, it's been revealed that the next season won't exactly be in the same universe, as it is making the transition from the "Snyder-Verse" into the new phase of the DC Cinematic Universe under Gunn, "Gods And Monsters".

Peacemaker Season 2 Has Started Filming

James Gunn is no stranger to dropping some big reveals on social media, and it seems that he won't be breaking the trend as head of DC's new cinematic universe. The legendary director took an image of himself reflected in Peacemaker's now legendary helmet, showing that Cena wasted little time in jumping to set from the squared circle at the WWE's latest major event.

On social media, Gunn recently clarified how Peacemaker's second season will be making some changes from the character's initial outing, "Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos [in 2024] — a sort of aperitif to the DCU — and then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that. It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it's okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet."

