James Gunn Confirms He Has Finished Writing Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker has remained a beloved part of the tapestry of DC adaptations — and we’re now one step closer to seeing the sophomore season. Series creator James Gunn recently took to Threads to confirm that he has finished writing the eighth and final episode of Peacemaker Season 2.

Gunn, who now co-leads DC Studios, has shared updates about his writing process for the new season of the John Cena-led series on social media. This time around, he simply confirmed reporting that he has finished the new season as “accurate.”

What Will Peacemaker Season 2 Be About?

Details are currently under wraps about Peacemaker‘s second season. As series star Jennifer Holland told ComicBook.com shortly after the Season 1 finale, there’s a lot of potential for where the ensemble’s character dynamic goes next.

“I love her character arc through the whole season,” Holland said of her character, Emilia Harcourt. “I think it’s really, really nuanced and it doesn’t rush itself. I really love the way that it was written into the whole series. I think, for me, I didn’t want to hold back. I wanted Harcourt to be as cold and closed off as she could be in the earlier episodes, because I wanted her to really have that full character arc throughout the season.”

“I think the interesting thing is that we don’t know where she goes from here. She’s not exactly an open book now. She still has a lot of demons and a lot of stuff to deal with. Emotionally, she’s still very closed off. But she — at this point, I think — has finally accepted that it’s okay to have a team, and it’s okay to have a family. Whereas when we saw her at the beginning of the series, she was such a lone wolf. She felt like she was just carrying everyone else, and everyone else was just a liability to her. She thought she would be better off alone. I think she has accepted that there is value in having a team and having a family.”

Is Peacemaker Season 2 in the New DCU?

While the first season of Peacemaker was created within the DC Extended Universe, even showing that universe’s version of the Justice League, it has been confirmed that it will be a part of Gunn and Peter Safran’s “reset” DC Universe. As Gunn has promised on Threads, this rollout of the DCU’s canon won’t be “confusing” to fans.

“Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos [in 2024] — a sort of aperitif to the DCU — and then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that,” Gunn shared on Threads last year. “It’s a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it’s okay to be confused on what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet.”

