Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares Photo From “One Of Our Happiest Days On Set”

The sixth episode of Peacemaker is coming to HBO Max tomorrow, and it’s been a super fun ride for DC fans. The new series sees John Cena in the titular role following the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. When it comes to his projects, Gunn is always great about taking to social media to share stories and post behind-the-scenes content. Today, Gunn took to Instagram photo to share a photo of himself with the cast. In addition to Cena, he’s all smiles with Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos).

“Someone (we don’t know who) sent us this amazing framed photo of one of our happiest days on set. Thanks, whoever you are! Watch a new episode of #Peacemaker tomorrow – or tonight at midnight PST/3 am EST if you’re a night owl. #11thStreetKids @hbomax,” Gunn wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max last month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

“I didn’t go out to say I wanted to tell the story about toxic masculinity, just like I didn’t do that in my other movies,” Gunn recently explained to ComicBook.com. “Well, a little bit moreso in The Suicide Squad, actually. That was sort of in the forefront of my brain. I mean, at the end of the movie, you see the character that’s the masculine character save the day by becoming completely vulnerable with Ratcatcher. So it’s always a part of the stuff I do.”

In addition to working with DC, Gunn is also currently in production for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The director previously teased that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians. While the director could have been alluding to returning stars like his brother, Sean Gunn, fans are hoping there will be some unexpected cameos in the threequel. This wouldn’t be too shocking considering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, Pom Klementieff, made a surprise appearance in The Suicide Squad.

The sixth episode of Peacemaker, “Murn After Reading,” will drop on HBO Max on Thursday.