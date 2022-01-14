Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stunt Video

The first three episodes of Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max yesterday, and it’s already a hit with DC fans. The new series is a spin-off to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and follows John Cena in the titular role. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.” Cena is not the only returning actor from The Suicide Squad to appear in the show. Steve Agee is back as John Economos and Jennifer Holland is reprising her role as Emilia Harcourt. In honor of the show’s premiere, Holland took to Instagram today to share a cool behind-the-scenes video.

“Here’s an early rehearsal of the bar fight scene, when the choreography was a bit different. You can hear my stunt double @missiulliia_ telling me to “crank it”, always reminding me to be aggressive AF. @sir_spenc_stunts constantly offered himself up as my dance partner ❤️ I’m definitely smiling underneath this mask. I had such a blast with this stunt team!,” Holland wrote. You can check out the video below:

More and more comic book movie and television stars have been taking to social media to praise the hard-working stuntpeople. From Shang-Chi‘s Awkwafina dedicating a post to her stunt double the Black Widow cast honoring the movie’s many stuntwomen. We’ve seen praise from Florence Pugh and a funny photo from David Harbor. Loki‘s Sophia Di Martino also shared some love for the stuntwomen of the Disney+ series on social media, and we got to see a lot of cool behind-the-scenes photos and videos featuring the stuntmen who worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As for Holland, she recently shared with that playing Harcourt in Peacemaker is an opportunity to expand on an underdeveloped character from the DC Comics universe.

“Oh gosh. I feel like I’m going to sound like a broken record, but I was just so excited to explore everything about her,” Holland shared. “I think I was excited to explore her flaws and her strengths, but probably the thing I was most excited about was the physicality of the role because I’d never really gotten to really dive into a role that was so physical in any of my past work, so getting to go to all of the fight training and the stunt training and work with the incredible stunt team. John Cena’s stunt double, Spencer, I worked with him tirelessly. He was constantly standing in for whatever actor I was going to be working with. And he was just great. And my stunt double, Yulia, was incredible. I love her so much. She makes me look so badass on this show. But yes, so probably the physicality and the fights and shooting the guns and all of that stuff.”

Peacemaker‘s first three episodes are now streaming on HBO Max.