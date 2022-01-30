Peacemaker Star Danielle Brooks Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video From Episode 5

In honor of Peacemaker‘s fifth episode, “Monkey Dory.” James Gunn was joined by some of the HBO Max show’s cast for a Twitter watch party. Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo on the series, was unable to join the event but did treat fans to a behind-the-scenes video from the episode. Warning: “Monkey Dory” Spoilers Ahead! At the end of the episode, Adebayo is messing around with Peacemaker’s (John Cena) X-ray helmet, which leads to her discovering that Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) is a butterfly. Murn catches her catching him, and the episode ends with him chasing her down. In Brooks’ video, you can see the moment from a bts perspective.

“Had to skip out of the #Peacemaker watch party for a minute but I’ll leave y’all with this bts. Lol. It’s the wide leg spread for me,” Brooks wrote. You can check out the video below:

In the series, Adebayo has a wife named Keeya who is played by Elizabeth Ludlow. During last night’s watch party, Gunn revealed that he cast Ludlow without realizing she was featured in another one of his projects, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“Appreciation tweet for @ElizabethLudlow. She played an alien in GotG Vol 2 but she wore makeup so I didn’t recognize her until after I cast her as Keeya,” Gunn shared. In the comments, one fan pointed out which alien Ludlow played in the Marvel sequel. “She was that alien mother running with her child from the expansion, right?” Gunn replied with a “yes.”

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max earlier this month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

