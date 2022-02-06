Peacemaker’s James Gunn is Sick of Invisible John Cena Jokes

If you’re a wrestling fan—or even just a person on the internet at this point—then you’re probably familiar with John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” taunt. The iconic hand gesture with Cena waving his hand repeatedly in front of his face while looking at his opponent is synonymous with Cena’s time in the ring and has been the source of endless hilarious memes online. However, while fans are still having fun with the “Invisible Cena” meme and jokes, Peacemaker series creator James Gunn is pretty sick of them. During a recent #PeacemakerParty watch-a-long on Twitter, a fan asked Gunn a question regarding the “Invisible Cena” joke and while that Tweet has since been deleted, Gunn’s reply remains.

“Definitely not. If I never hear another John Cena invisible joke I’ll be happy,” Gunn wrote.

Again, the original tweet Gunn is replying to appears to have been deleted, but it seems likely that the author was referring to whether there were any “Invisible Cena” jokes in Peacemaker. While Gunn is clear that he’s not fond of the jokes, it remains a popular joke and meme online, so much so that earlier this year Cena even explained the origin of the “You Can’t See Me” taunt while promoting Peacemaker—complete with the actor being in costume—during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During the appearance, Cena explained that the gesture started out as a dare and has been a staple ever since.

“Okay, for those of you who don’t know, get the damn Internet! I became a superhero long before donning the Peacemaker costume,” Cena explained. “I developed a special maneuver in the WWE called the ‘You Can’t See Me.’ In which, I put my hand in front of my face and say, ‘You can’t see me.’ And the reason I did this is that while we were making the album to which my theme music is on, a younger brother, Sean, was always our litmus test.

“He liked the same music, and he would never go to the studio with us. I would come home in a tracksuit and play it for him,” he continued. “He was ruthless man. He would never be satisfied with any song. He heard “My Time is Now” and just did this dance that Tony Yayo did in one of the G-Unit videos. I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘It’s the Tony Yayo dance.’ I said I would do it on TV and he said ‘I dare you to do it on TV’… Basically, on a dare, I went out there and figured this wasn’t visible enough so…”

