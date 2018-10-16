Batman Prequel ‘Pennyworth’ Adds Two More New Cast Members

Pennyworth, the new Batman prequel series focusing on the Dark Knight’s beloved butler, is gearing up for production in the UK next week. Ahead of that filming start date, Epix and Warner Bros. Television has continued to round out the main series cast.

On Tuesday, the project announced two more cast members, both of which have signed on for series regular roles. Ryan Fletcher (Outlander) and Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Casualty) have both officially joined Pennyworth for the first season.

Fletcher and Bennett will play Dave Boy and Bazza, respectively, both of whom are lifelong friends with Alfred and served alongside him in the army. Dave Boy is described as “a haggard Highland Scotsman who is slowly drinking himself to death since leaving the army, is a close ally of Alfred and Bazza and also the most unpredictable of the trio.” Bazza, on the other hand, is “a posh Bajan playboy, is highly proficient at logistics and a valued member of Alfred’s team.”

Given that these characters are both going to be series regulars, it would be safe to assume that they join Alfred in his security work for Thomas Wayne.

Pennyworth follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier in his 20’s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London.

Casting began on Monday morning, when Jack Bannon landed the titular role of Alfred Pennyworth. This was shortly followed by the announcement that Ben Aldridge would be playing Thomas Wayne.

Gotham executive producer/writer Bruno Heller is bringing the series to life at Epix, with a first season order of 10 episodes. He will be reuniting with Gotham‘s Danny Cannon, who will direct the first episode in addition to serving as an executive producer.

Are you excited for the new Pennyworth series? Let us know in the comments!