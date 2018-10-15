Batman Prequel ‘Pennyworth’ Casts Thomas Wayne

Just hours after announcing the casting of Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth in Bruno Heller’s new Batman prequel series, Epix has revealed the casting of the show’s second lead, Thomas Wayne.

Warner Bros. and Epix have announced that Ben Aldridge (Our Girl) will be taking on the role of Bruce Wayne’s father, Thomas Wayne, in Pennyworth, a series that focuses on Batman’s iconic butler decades before the Caped Crusader is even born.

Thomas Wayne is described as a young, fresh-faced billionaire hailing from the east coast of the United States. Confident and extremely disciplined, this young aristocrat meets an unlikely business partner in Alfred Pennyworth.

Heller is reuniting with Gotham‘s Danny Cannon, who will serve as an executive producer on the new series, in addition to directing the debut episode.

While this series will not be a Gotham prequel (despite Heller and Cannon’s involvement), it will revolve around a version of Alfred that is in his 20s, and has already served as a Brisith SAS soldier. After is time in the military, Alfred will form a security company which leads him to work with a young billionaire named Thomas Wayne in 1960s London. At this point in the tale, Thomas is not yet a father to Bruce Wayne, the boy will grow to become Batman.

Production on the new series will begin on October 22nd at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K.

Like Alfred Pennyworth, Thomas Wayne has been portrayed by a number of different actors over the years. Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the latest to play the character, when he appeared alongside Lauren Cohan in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Linus Roache played Thomas in Batman Begins and Grayson McCouch portrayed the character in Gotham‘s pilot episode.

What do you think of this Thomas Wayne casting? Are you looking forward to Epix’s Pennyworth series? Let us know in the comments!