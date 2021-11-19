Poison Ivy First Look Revealed For Batwoman

After the most recent episode of Batwoman transformed Dr. Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) into the villainous Poison Ivy, the network has provided ComicBook with a first look at Mary in her full-on supervillain form. The look is set to debut in the Batwoman midseason finale, which airs on Wednesday, November 24th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The season has revolved around Batman’s trophies, and the impact that such dangerous and exotic artifacts can have when they are no longer in the hands of someone as prepared as Bruce Wayne. Unsurprisingly, the thorn that infected Mary comes from Poison Ivy.

Here’s how The CW describes the character: Now that she’s been infected by Poison Ivy, the selfless and caring Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) we’ve come to know and love is taking a backseat to a pernicious and virulent version of herself.No longer content with her supporting role on the Bat Team, Poison Ivy Mary uses her newfound powers to stand up, stand out, and express her most deeply buried opinions and desires — regardless of who or what may be in her way.But more awaits Mary as her destiny delivers her at the root of her new persona, as she realizes her power bloomed to give life to another…Gotham’s long lost and most infamous botanist.



You can see the image below.

“As we’ve watched the fallout of Batman’s Rogues’ weapons this season, we wanted to make a few of these ‘trophies’ personal to our Bat Team, and Mary felt like the ideal character to go through a major ‘photosynthesis,’” executive producer Caroline Dries said in a statement. “The fun part of making each villain’s powers transferable is that we get to do our own spin on the character — this one through the lens of what Mary would create: something heightened, playful, fashion-forward, and sexy.It was so exciting to work alongside Nicole as we picked hair color, eye color and, of course, the clothing itself.But it wasn’t until Nicole showed up on set and absolutely killed her performance that the character of Poison Ivy Mary was complete.”

Nicole Kang has played Mary Hamilton since Batwoman premiered on The CW in the fall of 2019. As Kate Kane’s stepsister, she has taken her share of lumps, from the death of her mother to the disappearance of Kate. Obviously, taking on an iconic villain with a long history is a whole other thing.

“I’m so excited to bring you Poison Ivy,” Kang said in a statement. “She’s here… finally! That’s a sentence I never thought I’d say. Wow. In our story, I am most proud that Poison Ivy is an Asian villain whose danger does not stem from her foreignness or her mystique. Instead, we discover her personal motivations alongside those of the OG Poison Ivy’s and see them intertwine in an organic and powerful way.I am so humbled to be a Korean girl in line behind THE Uma Thurman to play the next live action Poison Ivy (what?!).Hopefully the future holds space for others like me and beyond to portray one hell of a character. For everything you’ve let me feel, scream, and become through you, Poison Ivy- thank you.”

Bringing the look together was a team effort, from the costume to the makeup to the wig. And of course, it’s a little bit different, because this is the first time the character has come to live action as someone other than a pale redhead with a fully-organic villain suit.

“I created this costume to reflect Mary’s desire to be seen and heard by those closest to her, while maintaining her unique eye for fun and fanciful fashion; a strong shoulder and a corset to symbolize a trellis guiding her alter ego upwards,” costume designer Maya Mani said.

“I envisioned her character being intrinsically powerful, alluring and seductive,” added makeup department head Cory Roberts shared. “It was the combination of beautiful glowy skin, with colors selected to enhance and celebrate Nicole’s complexion and structure.”

“Nicole and I tried multiple wigs in different shades of red till we found the perfect one so that we didn’t lose ‘Mary’ in all the glamour but could reflect her and bring out her Poison Ivy alter ego,” hair department head Ashley Young added.

You can also see the official synopsis for the episode, which has been updated now that the Mary-as-Ivy twist has hit the airwaves:

DOUBLE TROUBLE – As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang). Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick in her stepsister who is transforming into the supervillain that makes all others green with envy!Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso.